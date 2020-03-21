Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Speaks to the Press

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Saturday.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic. The White House disclosed on Friday evening that a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Media establishment reporters are expressing concerns about the shortage of medical equipment and masks as well as testing shortages and whether the president is racist for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe the threat.

They have also criticized the president for voicing optimism about anti-viral drugs being used to treat the virus.

The press briefings have become more confrontational in recent days as more reporters complain that the president is criticizing them at a time when the public needs to listen to them the most.

But Trump believes that many “dishonest” journalists are trying to spread sensationalism.

“This is a time to come together, but coming together is much harder when we have dishonest journalists,” he said on Friday. “It’s a very important profession that you’re in. It’s a profession that I think is incredible. I cherish it. But when people are dishonest, they truly do hurt our country.”

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST.