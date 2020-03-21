A family in Ohio has started a neighborhood movement to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in unison while schools are closed.

A group of children from Royalview Elementary in Broadview Heights have been emerging every day in their neighborhood to say the Pledge, despite their school being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch:

LOVE: Families & kiddos in Broadview Heights come out and do the Pledge of Allegiance together every morning while schools are shut down. Social distancing done right! (video courtesy: Keith Gaydosh @MilkovichSchool ) pic.twitter.com/qgoH7I5LWJ — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) March 20, 2020

The video shows several residents remaining in their driveways to recite the Pledge in unison.

The Kressler family began at 9:00 a.m., and others joined in.

Mary Beth Kressler told News 5 she started it because “in times like these, we have to remember what’s important.”

