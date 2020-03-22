President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Sunday that he had activated the National Guard in California, New York, and Washington.

“I know that this is a challenging time for all Americans. We are enduring a great national trial,” Trump said. “We’re at war. In a true sense, we’re at war.”

Trump said that he activated the National Guard under Title 32 status, allowing the guard to remain under the control of the governor, but is paid for by the federal government.

Officials clarified that activating the National Guard would provide important resources to governors, but that it was playing an assistant role in the fight against the virus.

“I want you to understand, this is not martial law,” FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said.

Trump also said that military hospital ships would be sent to states. The USNS Mercy will be deployed to Los Angeles and the USNS Comfort will go to New York.