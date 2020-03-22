President Donald Trump said Sunday at the White House that he is glad he is president during the coronavirus crisis despite losing billions of dollars.

Donald Trump was asked by reporters during a White House press briefing if he had sold stocks during the crisis.

“No, I don’t have stock,” Trump replied. “I own things.”

He added that he did “not even think about” alternating any investments.

Trump said that the question from the reporter was “nasty,” noting that it cost him billions of dollars to run for president.

“It cost me billions of dollars to be president, and I am so happy I did it because who cares? I am really happy with the job that we’re doing, and i’m really glad that this team and me are here.”

He recalled attending a charity event for the Robin Hood Foundation just after announcing his run for president when he was both booed and cheered upon arrival. Trump said that his wife Melania recalled that she had never heard him booed before.

He noted that since he became president, people also began suing him, costing him a lot of money in lawsuits.

“Everybody is suing me … I’m being sued all over the place,” he said. “And doing very well, but it’s unfair.”

Trump reminded reporters how difficult it was for a wealthy person to run for president.

“I think it’s very hard for rich people to run for office,” he said. “It’s far more costly; it’s just a very tough thing.

But he repeated that he was glad he was president, despite the costs.

“With all of that being said, I’m so glad I did it,” Trump said.

He noted that he was proud to help the country as president and fight the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m a wartime president,” Trump said. “This is a war, it’s a different kind of war that we’ve ever had.”