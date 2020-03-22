Joe Biden Seen Publicly for 6 Minutes in Last 8 Days

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden has largely gone into hiding as the coronavirus crisis ballooned this week.

CBS News reporter Bo Erickson estimated Biden has been seen publicly for about six minutes since last Friday’s disastrous virtual town hall meeting.

In past week @JoeBiden has only had 1 on-camera public address as COVID escalated. (He spoke for ~6 mins on Tuesday from his home.) He also hosted a tele-town hall w/voters, answered Qs on press call & video chatted w/donors.

Everything else has been statements ripping POTUS. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 22, 2020

“In past week, Joe Biden has only had 1 on-camera public address as COVID escalated. (He spoke for ~6 mins on Tuesday from his home.),” Erickson wrote on Twitter.

“He also hosted a tele-town hall w/voters, answered Qs on press call & video chatted w/donors. Everything else has been statements ripping POTUS,” he said.

The last public appearance ended awkwardly, when he concluded his remarks, seemed startled by his wife, and then stood on camera for several moments before being called off.

Biden’s absence has sparked a “#WheresJoe” movement on social media.

Joe Biden is MIA. He has not appeared in public or in a virtual event since early last week. Joe's campaign reported to CNBC that all of his virtual events were postponed and for future events he would not take live questions. Does Joe even remember he is running for president? pic.twitter.com/1mOkm4AqUY — 🔥ASisterforBernie🔥 (@BernForBernie20) March 20, 2020

“Does Joe even remember he is running for president?” “A sister for Bernie” wondered.

Joe Biden's omnipresence, steely calm and inspiring leadership has shown the US what A Real President does in times of crises. Oh wait — has anyone seen Joe? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2020

“…has anyone seen Joe?” journalist Glenn Greenwald asked.

A self-described “Bernie Bro” shared a “Lost” advertisement with Biden’s picture.

During a call with reporters on Friday, he said he plans to be more visible in the coming weeks.

“They tell me there’s ways we can do teleconferencing via us all being in different locations,” he said.

