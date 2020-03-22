Rand Paul’s (R-KY) office announced on Sunday that the Kentucky senator has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, deputy chief of staff to Sen. Paul, said in a statement on Sunday:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.

Paul’s contraction of the coronavirus follows as congressional leaders continue to devise a multi-trillion dollar economic relief package to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that they have yet to sign onto the Senate Republican economic relief package, which could cost as much as $4 trillion.

“From my standpoint, we’re apart,” the California Democrat said on Sunday.