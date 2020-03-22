Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Speaks to the Press

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Sunday.

The press briefing begins at 5:00 p.m. EST

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

Media establishment reporters are expressing concerns about the shortage of medical equipment and masks after first pressing the administration on the number of available coronavirus tests and whether the president is racist for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe the threat. They have also criticized the president for voicing optimism about anti-viral drugs being used to treat the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday New York will start implementing the trial drugs to treat Coronavirus after acquiring Hydroxychloroquine, Zithromax, and Chloroquine from the Federal Government. The trials begin on Tuesday.

Many White House reporters at the briefings complain that the president is criticizing them at a time when the public needs to listen to them the most. But Trump believes that many “dishonest” journalists are trying to spread sensationalism.

“This is a time to come together, but coming together is much harder when we have dishonest journalists,” he said on Friday. “It’s a very important profession that you’re in. It’s a profession that I think is incredible. I cherish it. But when people are dishonest, they truly do hurt our country.”

Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were tested and found negative for the disease, even though a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin continue to work on an unprecedented financial package to rescue the American economy during the widespread shutdown as a result of the virus.

Pelosi, however, signaled that she would propose her own coronavirus recovery package, possibly slowing McConnell’s plan to pass something as quickly as possible.