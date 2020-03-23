Amy Klobuchar Announces Her Husband Has Coronavirus

Former Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Klobuchar announced the news in a tweet, saying she “will do all I can to get help to the American people.”

“My husband has coronavirus,” Klobuchar wrote. “I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease.”

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

“So many are going through this & much worse,” she added. “I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.”

Klobuchar further explained her husband’s scenario in a statement and said he is being treated at a Virginia hospital.

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar said. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery.”

Klobuchar described her husband as “exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person” and stated he “kept having a temperature and a bad, bad, cough,” which lead to him getting tested.

“When he started coughing up blood, he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved,” Klobuchar explained. “He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.”

Klobuchar also said she and her husband have “been in different places for the last two weeks” and that she is “outside the 14-day period for getting sick.”

“As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” Klobuchar added. “I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease.”

“I hope he will be home soon,” Klobuchar concluded. “I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people.”