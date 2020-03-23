Barack Obama Rallies Support for Obamacare During Coronavirus Crisis

Former President Barack Obama used the coronavirus crisis on Monday to defend the Affordable Care Act (ACA), his signature healthcare achievement.

“It’s still under political attack right when we need care the most,” Obama wrote on Twitter, as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Obama celebrated the tenth anniversary of his signature ACA bill, also known as Obamacare, sharing a video recalling the moment it passed in Congress.

“We have to protect it, build on it, until we cover everyone,” Obama wrote.

A Texas lawsuit challenging Obamacare is currently slated to go to the Supreme Court with a ruling expected in 2021.

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans killed the Obamacare individual mandate requirement for health insurance in 2017.

Trump was asked about the Supreme Court case and Obamacare in a press briefing on Sunday.

“What we want to do is get rid of the bad health care and put in a great health care,” Trump replied.

He reassured Americans that he and Republicans would protect the provision to protect people with preexisting conditions.

“We will always — I will say this, I can make this commitment to you: The Republican Party is fully backing preexisting conditions,” he said.