Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s (D) stay at home order closes non-essential businesses but lists gun stores as “essential,” thereby allowing them to continue to trade.

NBC Connecticut reports Lamont’s order takes effect today at 8 p.m.

Lamont described the order as “tough medicine,” but stressed he believes “it’s the right medicine.”

While an untold number of businesses will be closing, the Office of Connecticut Governor website posted a list of businesses which can remain open because they are deemed “essential.” The list includes “guns and ammunition” retailers.

CT firearm and ammunition retailers will remain open as an essential business during emergency orders to close businesses in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont issued guidance designating firearm retailers “essential” businesses necessary remain open while Executive Order 7H is in effect — Tom Gresham (@Guntalk) March 23, 2020

On March 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) listed gun and ammunition stores as “essential” in his executive order putting a statewide shutdown in place.

Pritzker’s order, titled “Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 (COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8),” contains various headings, under which are listings of businesses considered “essential” for day-to-day life. Under the heading, “Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations,” the order makes clear that “firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers” can remain open, noting that they serve the purposes of “safety and security.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.