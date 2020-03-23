Political commentator and columnist Guy Benson said on social media Monday that Democrats are hoping to install their leftist agenda through legislation the Senate is considering to help America weather the coronavirus storm.

Via senior GOP aide, Schumer/Pelosi now pushing these demands amid pandemic-fueled economic collapse: 1) Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions

2) Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines

3) Expansion of wind and solar tax credits — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

Benson continued, “Source writes, ‘not only are these completely unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, they could prevent companies from participating in the loan programs altogether—directly causing unnecessary layoffs.’”

Benson also highlighted what House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said recently:

Flashback to this quote over the weekend: "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call. https://t.co/Ux0wUaNctO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

