Don Jr.: Democrats Opposed Coronavirus Rescue Bill They Previously Supported Because 5 GOP Senators Quarantined

US businessman and son of the US president Donald Trump Jr attends a French-US ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, northwestern France, on June 6, 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. (Photo …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday blasted Democrats for blocking the bipartisan economic relief package providing aid to the American people during the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that they “only changed their minds when they figured out that five GOP senators would not be able to vote on it because they were self quarantining.”

Senate Democrats blocked an economic relief package negotiated by both sides — a negotiation that began to fall apart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) intervened.

“She’s the speaker of the House, not the speaker of the Senate,” he said. “We were doing just fine until that intervention.”

Trump Jr. added further context to the initial breakdown of the deal, adding that Senate Democrats changed their minds “when they figured out that five GOP senators would not be able to vote on it because they were self quarantining.”

“Sick even by todays Democrat standards,” he added:

Those five GOP senators who are under quarantine include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who tested positive for the virus, as well as Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Cory Gardner (R-CO):

Both sides remain at an impasse as Democrats push a bill packed with measures unrelated to the economic relief needed during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those proposals include same-day voter registration and a U.S. postal service bailout. They are also calling for U.S. airlines to offset their carbon emissions:

Pelosi’s proposal is reportedly 1,400 pages long:

McConnell blasted Democrats during a speech on the Senate floor on Monday. Democrats “won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” he said, listing some of their demands which include “tax credits for solar energy and wind energy, provisions to force employers to give special, new treatment to big labor, and listen to this, new emissions standards for the airlines.”

“Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis?” he asked. “That’s what they’re up to over there.”

“The American people need to know it. Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” he added.

