President Donald Trump signaled on Sunday night that he will start loosening the restrictions put into place after the coronavirus “stop the spread” period of 15 days.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he wrote in all-caps on Twitter. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Trump spoke as stock market futures plunged on Sunday and Democrats blocked a massive economic rescue package proposed by Senate Republicans.

The 15-day “stop the spread” announcement from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) began a week ago and will conclude at the end of March.

On Monday, the president also shared messages on Twitter thanking him for the suggestion.

“If Trump saves us from the Depression everyone else was leading us into by reversing the country’s course on this, I am going to build a statue to him in my front yard (paid for by my successful bets he has won for me),” lawyer Robert Barnes wrote on Twitter.

“Robert, we will end up stronger than ever before. Thank you!” Trump wrote:

Trump shared a message on Twitter of one woman who wrote, “The fear of the virus cannot collapse our economy that President Trump has built up” and another woman who wrote, “15 days. Then we isolate the high-risk groups and the rest of us get back to work before it’s all over for everyone!! Flatten the curve, NOT the economy”: