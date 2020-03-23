President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging during the coronavirus crisis.

“This sends a strong message – we will not let those hoarding vital supplies and price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The details of the executive order were not immediately made available to reporters, other than a photo of President Trump signing the order in the Oval Office with Attorney General Bill Barr at his side.

Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro warned price gougers on Sunday that they would be punished.

“Message to the hoarders: If you got any large quantities of material that this country needs right now, get them to market or get them to us,” Navarro said.

Navarro warned that he would use the Defense Production Act to retrieve property from hoarders.

“We’ll pay you a fair price. But if you don’t do that, we’re going to come for you and make sure that doesn’t happen in this country,” he said. “And that would be a good use of the Defense Production Act.”