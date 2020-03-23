Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday accused the GOP of pursuing a “#SelfDeal” and blamed President Trump for the lack of immediate economic relief for the American people during the coronavirus pandemic, even though Democrats blocked bipartisan legislation and have since packed a swath of demands unrelated to the issue at hand in their own proposal.

“In the face of crisis, FDR had the New Deal to help suffering Americans. Now, @realdonaldtrump, you and your fellow Republicans are pushing the #SelfDeal. See the difference?” she asked:

In the face of crisis, FDR had the New Deal to help suffering Americans. Now, @realdonaldtrump, you and your fellow Republicans are pushing the #SelfDeal. See the difference? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 23, 2020

Clinton’s sarcastic message follows members of her own party blocking a bipartisan relief package and pushing a pork-filled proposal in lieu of the original measure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) proposal, which reportedly spans roughly 1,400 pages, contains a swath of progressive policy agenda items unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic pain it has inflicted on millions of Americans across the country.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The bill includes a wish list of Democrats’ pet issues, including provisions on election law, payment for student loans, same-day voter registration, collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emission standards for airlines, and the expansion of wind and solar tax credits.