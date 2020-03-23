Joe Biden’s new foray into regular video updates about coronavirus stumbled out of the gate as the teleprompter malfunctioned and he called the sitting Massachusetts governor by the wrong name.

Biden was speaking behind a podium when he began verbally stumbling around, as if he wasn’t sure what to say, or was buying time.

“Beef up the number of responders dealing with the crush — these crush of cases. And, uh, and in addition to that,” he said, looking down at his notes, before he waved his hand upward under the podium to conceal it.

“And in addition to that we to, um, make sure that we, uh, we are in a position that we are, well, let me go to the second thing. I spoke enough of that,” Biden said, before trying to move on from the blunder.

Biden called the current Massachusetts governor “Charlie Parker,” a jazz saxophonist from the 1950s.

Charlie Baker was elected governor of the commonwealth in 2014.

He began the speech on coronavirus by touching his nose and brushing his upper lip:

This was Biden’s first of what he said would be many video appearances.

