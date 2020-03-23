Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor on Monday that Democrats continue to stall the emergency coronavirus relief package for solar panel tax credits and other leftist provisions.

“They’re continuing to hold up emergency measures over tax credits for solar panels, tax credits for solar panels,” McConnell said.

McConnell said, “Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy, provisions for employees to give special and new treatment to big labor? And listen to this, new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis?”

He continued, “I’d like to see Democrats tell New York City doctors and nurses, who are literally overrun, that they are filibustering hospital funding and more masks because they want to argue with the airlines over their carbon footprint?”

Democrats blocked a coronavirus package on Sunday that would have provided immediate economic relief to American workers and businesses suffering from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Eleventh-hour demands Democrats have decided are more important than Americans’ paychecks and the personal safety of doctors and nurses,” McConnell added.

The Senate Majority Leader noted that many Democrats told him privately that they were embarrassed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) decision to block the coronavirus bill.

McConnell said that Democrats “ought to be embarrassed, Mr. President. In fact, I’ve heard from some who are embarrassed, talking like this is not some juicy political opportunity.”

“This is a national emergency,” he added.

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell seniors who have seen their hard-earned retirement savings literally melt away as the markets track toward their worst month since 1931,” McConnell said.