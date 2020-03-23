Nancy Pelosi Proposes 1,120-Page Coronavirus Bill Stuffed with Pork

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi debuted a 1,120-page coronavirus rescue bill after Democrats tanked the Senate proposal on Sunday night.

The bill includes a wish list of Democrats’ pet issues, including provisions on election law, payment for student loans, same-day voter registration, collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emission standards for airlines, and the expansion of wind and solar tax credits.

Other provisions require corporations to include gender and racial diversity data to be reported to the federal government if they receive financial backing from the government.

Read the legislation below:

Full text: Nancy Pelosi Cor… by charliespiering on Scribd



After the proposed bill was circulated on Capitol Hill, a Democrat aide said the current Pelosi bill was now up to 1,400 pages.