Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is accusing Democrats who blocked the Senate coronavirus stimulus bill of putting America on a path to “social destruction.”

In a pair of tweets published late Sunday night, Romney exploded at Democrats who, after spending the weekend negotiating a compromise bill that was on the verge of passing with a bipartisan vote, appeared to change their minds after Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw a partisan bomb into the chamber.

There is even talk that after five Republican senators were forced to go into quarantine, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saw this as an opportunity to gain the upper hand. If that’s the case, the word “cynicism” doesn’t begin to describe what just happened — and what just happened is that a bill that was meant to stabilize our economy and provide immediate relief to American workers and the companies that employ them was sabotaged for partisan reasons at the last minute.

And Romney, who is one of the senators forced into quarantine, is not only furious; he’s sounding the alarm at the potential damage this could cause.

“Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today,” Romney tweeted. “Standing in the way of a critically needed rescue package is irresponsible and reckless. Dems say not enough money to states: nearly $200 billion isn’t chump change. Hospitals get at least $75 billion.”

“As for funds for companies, it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs,” he added in a second tweet. “Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction”:

As for funds for companies, it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs. Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 23, 2020

This is Mitt Romney saying this… This is the same Mitt Romney who seeks every opportunity to embarrass President Trump and cozy up to Democrats and the corporate media who protect them.

And he’s not the only squishy Republican who’s justifiably furious. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), also no fan of the president, took to the Senate floor Monday morning to rip Democrats.

Fox News’s Chad Pergram reported in real time “Collins lighting into Dems now. Says ‘the answer from my Democratic colleagues is delay, delay, delay.'”

“As angry as she’s ever been on the Senate floor,” he added.

The fake news media frequently hold Pelosi up as some sort of political genius. I’ve never really bought that, and I think the disaster that was impeachment only backs up my criticism. But this… This! What in the world did Pelosi think she was doing?

We are in a situation where our economy is barreling towards a cliff, a situation where every day counts, and Pelosi pulled the football away at the very last minute…

All that time and effort wasted. All those precious days wasted on negotiations and agreement between the two parties, just so Queen Nancy could swoop in at the last minute to hurl her partisan grenades and announce that Queen Pelosi Will Write Her Own Bill.

How long is that going to take?

Pelosi is a multimillionaire. She can afford a shutdown. The rest of us are watching our retirement accounts melt away as our bank accounts dwindle because the same government that shut down our economy is not making us whole again because Queen Nancy feels like playing a fiddle to pervert a rescue bill into the Green New Deal. No, really… That’s what she wants to do.

For once, I agree with Romney… Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today,” he said, and as cynical as I can be, never in a million years did I expect Democrats to screw the country with a kamikaze stunt like this one.

Oh, and from his luxury bunker, Joe Biden supports Pelosi blocking this relief for Americans. FYI.

