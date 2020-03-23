Watch Live: Senate Debates Coronavirus Relief Response

The Senate will continue to debate the bipartisan coronavirus relief package after Senate Democrats blocked the coronavirus package earlier on Sunday.

Democrats unanimously blocked a coronavirus package on Sunday that would have provided immediate economic relief to workers and businesses suffering from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Four swing-state Democrats up for reelection in 2020 — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Gary Peters (D-MI), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Doug Jones (D-AL) — voted against the bill.

