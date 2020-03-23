White House Reporter ‘Suspected’ to Have Coronavirus

The White House Correspondents Association said in an email that a White House reporter who was at the White House multiple times in recent weeks is suspected to have coronavirus, according to a report on Monday.

The reporter, who was not named, was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18, a report by Politico said.

The WHCA reportedly is encouraging all journalists at the White House to “review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”

The organization contacted the individual’s news organization and the office of the White House physician, although it is unclear why.

The organization’s statement said, according to the report:

We ask again that all members who can stay home or work remotely please do so. Please do not come to the White House if you do not have a workspace or an assigned seat on that day. And please DO NOT come into the White House if you are feeling at all ill.

The White House has held daily press briefings on its efforts to combat the coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, the WHCA cut the available seats in the room to two per row, leaving only a small group of reporters.

The WHCA had previously cut down the number of reporters who could attend from 25 to 14. In addition, White House staff has begun screening reporters entering the briefing room for fevers.

President Trump had previously noted that the reporters in the room were still sitting too close.

