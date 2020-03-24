A CBS News/YouGov poll released Tuesday shows a majority of Americans polled approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The poll showed that 53 percent thought Trump was doing a good job, versus 47 percent who thought Trump was doing a bad job.

The poll surveyed 2,190 U.S. residents between March 21-23, with a margin of error of +/-2.3 points.

Specifically, 28 percent thought he was doing a “very good” job and 25 percent said “somewhat good,” while 15 percent said “somewhat bad,” and 32 percent said “very bad.”

The results show 22 percent of Democrats believe Trump is doing a good job, 54 percent of independents, and 91 percent of Republicans.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of Democrats believe Trump is doing a bad job, 47 percent of independents, and nine percent of Republicans.

The poll also showed the majority of Americans are optimistic about the Trump administration’s ability to handle the outbreak, at 54 percent, compared to 46 percent who are pessimistic.

White House

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.