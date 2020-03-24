Donald Trump Questions Whether Joe Biden Knows What ‘Xenophobic’ Means

President Donald Trump speaks with Fox News Channel Anchor Bill Hemmer during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall, at the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump joked on Tuesday during a Fox News town hall that former Vice President Joe Biden did not know the meaning of the word “xenophobic.”

Trump said that Biden was opposed to his decision to ban travel from China, recalling the former vice president called it “xenophobic.”

“I don’t know if he knows what that means, but that’s okay,” Trump said.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, and fear-mongering,” Biden said in January after Trump enacted the ban.

.

