MyPillow Making Face Masks for Hospitals During Coronavirus Pandemic

MyPillow, the Minnesota manufacturer of specialty pillows, linens, and other household products, said that it is answering the call for more face masks as the country continues to deal with the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Tuesday on Twitter that it is making face masks for hospitals across the country. MyPillow joins a growing list of private companies pitching in to address the shortage of face masks that U.S. healthcare professionals are facing as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

MyPillow is excited to announce that we are now manufacturing face masks for hospitals across the country! pic.twitter.com/KcW4L7i9WC — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 24, 2020

It remains unclear what kind of face mask MyPillow is making. Healthcare professionals are asking for the N95 respirator mask, which are in short supply around the country. The N95 face mask provides a more snug fit than other kinds of surgical masks, providing better protection from airborne pathogens.

A MyPillow spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies including 3M and Honeywell are set to manufacture millions of additional N95 respirator masks to protect doctors, nurses and other health care workers who are treating patients with coronavirus. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said his company will donate millions of face masks to the U.S. and Europe.

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor recently told ABC News that n05 masks are in the midst of shipping from the national stockpile, but he didn’t provide a time frame.

Pressed on when the national stockpile of masks will be distributed to health care systems, FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor tells @martharaddatz "it is happening," without offering a concrete timeline or quantity currently shipped. https://t.co/v9QowRWPnC pic.twitter.com/O64M5rPmNU — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 22, 2020

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell is a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump and has appeared at a number of the president’s rallies. He is also a familiar face to consumers from MyPillow’s ubiquitous TV commercials, which air frequently on Fox News.

