House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a bill on Monday to combat the economic fallout from coronavirus, and it’s loaded with money destined for federal agencies and the favorite causes of liberal elites.

On page 127, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which produces PBS, is handed an additional $300,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”. Of that amount, $50,000,000 “shall be used to support the public television system”.

On page 39, the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, is given an additional $278,000,000 under the Pelosi bill.

Designated to the vague “Taxpayer Services,” the legislation gives $236,000,000 to the IRS to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”.

The bill gives another $42,000,000 to an “Enforcement” category.

On page 150, the Department of State Migration and Refugee Assistance program is allotted $300,000,000 for “migration and refugee assistance”.

On page 127, the Institute for Museum and Library Services is given $500,000,000 “respond to coronavirus” by granting States, museums, territories and tribes “to expand digital network access, purchase tablets and other internet-enabled devices, for operational expenses, and provide technical support”.

On page 15, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is granted an additional $33,200,000 “for necessary expenses to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus…”

Listed under a “Safety, Security and Mission Services” category, on page 17, Pelosi gives the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, an additional $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”.

Earmarked for an ambiguous “Construction and Environmental Compliance and Restoration,” the bill grants $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus” on page 18.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts isn’t left out. On page 77, it is given $35,000,000 “for operations and maintenance requirements related to the consequences of coronavirus”.

On page 88, the “Ryan White HIV/AIDS program” receives an additional $90,000,000, according to language in the bill.

The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences is allotted an extra $36,000,000 on page 94 of the legislation.

Two Washington, DC, universities get in on the action.

On page 119, Gallaudet University is granted $7,000,000 “to help defray expenses (which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance learning, faculty and staff trainings and payroll)”.

Howard University receives $13,000,000 for similar open-ended expenses on page 123. Howard’s endowment fund currently stands at $692,800,000.

