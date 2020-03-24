Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Implies Neighbor Who Assaulted Rand Paul Was ‘Right’

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Sunday in response to news Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for coronavirus that his neighbor was “right.” While Christine Pelosi did not specify, it has been interpreted by many she was talking about the man who assaulted the senator last year.

In contrast, Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor for the Federalist, called Pelosi’s “encouraging” of violent attacks on Republican senators “truly awful.”

Sean Davis, the co-founder of the Federalist, said: “Nancy Pelosi’s daughter just endorsed the felony assault against Sen. Rand Paul.”

Paul Bedard, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, asked rhetorically, “Which side is nastiest?”

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk noted, “Rand Paul was just diagnosed with the deadly Chinese Virus And Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, @sfpelosi tweeted: “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right” in reference to the man that beat Senator Paul and sent him to the hospital Will @SpeakerPelosi condemn this?”

Mark Meckler, a former national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots, wrote, “This is truly horrifying.”

Rand Paul’s neighbor was right https://t.co/hjKjVq0Hwx — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 22, 2020

Paul remains asymptomatic of the coronavirus. He said in a statement Monday his compromised lung remains a concern for him during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul had lung surgery as the result of his neighbor assaulting him in 2017. Paul suffered multiple broken ribs and contracted pneumonia after being tackled in his yard by his neighbor. Rene Boucher, Paul’s neighbor, later pled guilty in 2018 to assaulting a member of Congress and the court award Paul roughly $580,000 in damages and medical expenses.

House Speaker Pelosi’s office has yet to respond to a comment request from Breitbart News over whether she agrees with her daughter’s comment about Sen. Paul.

Pelosi’s daughter has spread much of the Democrat rhetoric surrounding the fight over the coronavirus package going through the Senate. Republican and Democrat congressional leaders were nearly at a deal to pass a “phase three” coronavirus package until Pelosi decided to end the negotiations and push her own bill through the House.

Christine Pelosi wrote on Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was establishing a slush fund and tax cuts for “billionaires.”

“Mitch is going to lose a second Senate vote today,” Pelosi wrote . “Good! Democrats are standing strong to provide relief to small businesses, gig workers, and against the corporate bailout #MoscowMitchSlushFund . While bots have #NancyPelosi trending, stay focused – workers and #familiesfirst !”