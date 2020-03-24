PA Governor Pivots: Gun Dealers ‘Life Sustaining,’ Can Remain Open

On March 24, 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) augmented his list of “life-sustaining” businesses to include gun dealers, allowing them to remain open as long as they adhere to certain restrictions.

The new language was added under Trade, Transportation, & Utilities, in the subsection Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, & Music Stores.

It says:

Firearms dealers may operate physical businesses on a limited basis to complete only the portions of a sale/transfer that must be conducted in-person under the law, subject to the following restrictions: 1) all such sale/transfers will be conducted by individual appointment during limited hours only so as to minimize social interactions and congregating of persons; 2) the dealer will comply with social distancing, sanitization of applicable area between appointments, and other mitigation measures to protect its employees and the public.

The Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) Alan Gottlieb commented on Wolf’s decision to revisit his list of closed businesses and allow gun stores to remain open, saying, “The Governor was right to reverse himself. This is a huge win.”

On March 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported SAF filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) for requiring the closure of gun stores via his statewide shutdown order. They have more suits planned to fight mandated gun store closures around the country.

