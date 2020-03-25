Dr. Anthony Fauci Apologizes for Snapping at Reporter for WHO Question

Dr. Anthony Fauci apologized after snapping at a reporter on Wednesday who questioned him about the credibility of the World Health Organization.

Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann questioned Fauci whether the World Health Organization led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was too deferential to China.

“Tedros, outstanding person,” Fauci said, noting that he had known him for a long time.

Fauci said that for many years, the WHO had experienced problems, but that the current General Secretary was doing a good job.

“Obviously over the years, anyone who says that the WHO has not had problems has not been watching the WHO,” Fauci said. “But I think that under his leadership, they’ve done very well. He has been all over this.”

But when Wegmann repeated his question about the WHO praising China for its transparency, Fauci grew irritated.

“I can’t comment on that because I don’t have a viewpoint into it, I don’t even know what your question is,” he snapped, and walked away from the briefing podium.

“Welcome to the club,” President Donald Trump grinned.

Later Fauci returned to the podium to address his conversation with the WHO and apologized to the reporter.

“I want to apologize for my curt response to you when you asked about the China deal,” Fauci said. “I shouldn’t have done that, that’s not my style.”

