Nolte: Hillary Clinton Accused of Plagiarizing Trump-Eclipse Joke from Bill Maher

Serial loser Hillary Clinton is accused of plagiarizing an anti-Trump joke from HBO’s Bill Maher.

On Monday, the two-time presidential whiffer tweeted, “Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

The joke obviously refers to Donald Trump and that fake news moment of 2017 when the corrupt media claimed the president looked directly into the sun during an eclipse.

Even the far-left Boston Globe was forced to concede that “videos showed that Trump wasn’t as cavalier as the still images made it seem: He looked up for a brief moment with his naked eyes beforehand in what appeared to be a joking manner before putting on his glasses.”

Anyway, regardless of the truth, a meme was born, which Bill Maher took advantage of a couple weeks ago, with this joke….

“Trump said he had a hunch that the virus wasn’t as bad as the World Health Organization says,” Maher tweeted on March 7. “So on the one side, you have the World Health Organization. On the other side, you have a guy who stared at an eclipse.”

Trump said he had a hunch that the virus wasn't as bad as the World Health Organization says. So on the one side, you have the World Health Organization. On the other side, you have a guy who stared at an eclipse. #TrumpHunch #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/LYhJLN3NxU — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 7, 2020

At the risk of entering the arena of pedantry, once again we must pause to do a little fact checking. Trump was actually correct about the World Health Organization, which had been running around with the claim the coronavirus fatality rate is 3.4 percent. Thankfully, it’s much lower, around one percent, maybe less, but still, from what we now know, many times for lethal than the flu.

Regardless, Maher’s joke is a good one. Good jokes exaggerate the truth, and while I didn’t see Maher’s tweet, I did see Hillary’s, and I did laugh and was impressed by her cleverness … until I learned she plagiarized it.

According to Twitchy, National Review’s Kyle Smith was the first to bust Hillary, but only after the former first lady’s Blue Checkmark lapdogs bowed to her comedic genius:

Love you so much. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2020

Oh my god, I didn’t think this was real when I saw it go viral. Hahaha! I love you, madam president. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 25, 2020

Amen — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) March 24, 2020

As of this writing, Hillary’s plagiarism has been retweeted over 320,000 times and “liked” 1.4 million times.

And this is joke stealing. Hillary might not have worded the joke in the exact same way Maher did, but the set-up and punch-line are exactly the same. That’s called joke theft.

For instance, a number of people have responded to Hillary’s tweet with jokes about how it would also not be a good idea to “take medical advice from someone who can’t find Wisconsin on a map.” This refers to the fact that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary assumed she had the state of Wisconsin in the bag, didn’t hold one event there, and lost it to Trump.

Someone could easily reword that joke in any number of ways; it’s still plagiarism if the set-up and punch line are the same: i.e., You were too dumb to visit Wisconsin!

In her defense, near the end of the 2016 campaign, Hillary was so exhausted and sickly, she was seen being hurled into a van like a sack of dirty clothes. And Wisconsin is a long ways from New York.

Anyway, what we have here is one more example of Hillary Clinton standing on the shoulders of a man to achieve something she could never have achieved on her own.

One day she’s standing on the shoulders of her cheating husband to carpetbag a U.S. Senate seat in New York, and the next she’s perched on Bill Maher’s shoulders hoping to achieve something as pathetic as a cheap laugh on social media.

Oh, yeah…

You’ve come a long way, baby.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.