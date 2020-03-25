Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Speaks to the Press

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

The Senate has finally reached a deal for a coronavirus economic rescue package which the Senate hopes to pass on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to share optimism about ending the economic shutdown by Easter, allowing Americans in some areas to go back to work.

Many establishment reporters, however, do not share the president’s optimism, openly accusing the president of not relying on the advice from doctors to make his predictions.

Trump has said he will listen to the doctors and other experts but will ultimately make the final decisions about the country and the economy.

“It’s not built to shut down,” Trump said on Tuesday about the country. “Our people are full of vim and vigor and energy. They don’t want to be locked in a house or an apartment or some space.”

President Trump has hosted daily press conferences to answer questions from reporters, citing the importance of transparency to the American people.

“We take a lot of questions from you,” Trump said to reporters on Monday. “Unfortunately, some of them are repetitive and some of them are fantastic questions.”