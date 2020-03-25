Watch Live: Senate Considers Coronavirus Response Package

The Senate will continue to consider a bipartisan coronavirus package on Wednesday after Republican and Democrat congressional leaders tentatively struck a deal on the legislation.

Senate leaders and the Donald Trump administration reportedly struck a late Wednesday morning deal on a roughly $2 trillion emergency relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement, “This bipartisan legislation takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people.  While the compromise does not go as far as our[s] … the bill has moved a great deal closer to America’s workers.”

If the Senate passes the legislation then the House could quickly approve the bill, and then send the legislation to President Trump’s desk to sign.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

