President Donald Trump joked with a reporter from Bloomberg News on Thursday about his boss, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

During a White House press conference on Thursday, the president asked a reporter what outlet he was from.

When the reporter replied, “Bloomberg,” Trump joked, “How’s Michael doing? Good?”

The reporter chuckled slightly before continuing his question.

Bloomberg famously failed to win the Democrat nomination for president after spending about $600 million on his failed campaign.