Donald Trump Suggests He Spoke to Tom Brady After He Left the Patriots

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he spoke to former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady recently.

“[I] like Tom Brady, spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy,” Trump said about Brady, who on March 17 announced his departure from the New England Patriots to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trump spoke about the quarterback while reacting to reports that Washington Governor Jay Inslee told him they needed a “Tom Brady” level quarterback to help them after Trump told them he would serve as their “backup” during the coronavirus fight.

Trump berated the “fake news” media for featuring it in their reporting on Thursday afternoon before the press conference.

“He meant that in a supportive way. He meant it very positively,” Trump said.

Trump said that he had a great meeting with the governors, but reporters probably already knew that, because tapes of it had already leaked.

“I wish the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren’t corrupt,” he said.