Happy Birthday: Nancy Pelosi Becomes Octogenarian

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi speaks with Texas Tribune CEO, Evan Smith during a panel at The Texas Tribune Festival on September 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Pelosi was scheduled to speak before the announcement of the impeachment inquiry but the inquiry …
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially joined the congressional Over 80s Club on Thursday.

Pelosi joins several other octogenarians in Congress:

  • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): 80
  • Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): 81
  • Rep. Don Young (R-AK): 86
  • Rep. John Lewis (D-GA): 80
  • Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY): 82
  • Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC): 82

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) will turn 80 in July.

The two oldest members of the U.S. Senate — both 86 — are Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

According to the U.S. Constitution, the House Speaker is second in line to the presidency.

Other octogenarians in the line of succession: Grassley (as President Pro Tempore of the Senate), and 82-year-old Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.

