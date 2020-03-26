Happy Birthday: Nancy Pelosi Becomes Octogenarian

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially joined the congressional Over 80s Club on Thursday.
Pelosi joins several other octogenarians in Congress:
- House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): 80
- Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): 81
- Rep. Don Young (R-AK): 86
- Rep. John Lewis (D-GA): 80
- Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY): 82
- Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC): 82
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) will turn 80 in July.
The two oldest members of the U.S. Senate — both 86 — are Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).
According to the U.S. Constitution, the House Speaker is second in line to the presidency.
Other octogenarians in the line of succession: Grassley (as President Pro Tempore of the Senate), and 82-year-old Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.