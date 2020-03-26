Happy Birthday: Nancy Pelosi Becomes Octogenarian

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially joined the congressional Over 80s Club on Thursday.

Pelosi joins several other octogenarians in Congress:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): 80

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): 81

Rep. Don Young (R-AK): 86

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA): 80

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY): 82

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC): 82

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) will turn 80 in July.

The two oldest members of the U.S. Senate — both 86 — are Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

According to the U.S. Constitution, the House Speaker is second in line to the presidency.

Other octogenarians in the line of succession: Grassley (as President Pro Tempore of the Senate), and 82-year-old Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.