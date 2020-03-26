Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking residents to tattle on their neighbors if they believe they are violating the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) issued the order March 24, which bans travel and work, except for “essential” reasons, in an attempt to stifle the spread of coronavirus. It lasts through April 13.

Now, Nessel is urging Michiganders to contact local law enforcement if they believe their neighbors are breaking the order.

“These are unprecedented times and my office is working with Gov. Whitmer’s office, local law enforcement agencies and other parties to ensure these executive orders are being followed,” Nessel said in a statement. She continued:

The orders are in place to protect the public health and welfare of Michigan’s residents, and consequences will result to those found to be in willful violation. By working together through this public health emergency and staying home, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Nessel asked residents to contact her office to file reports of “price-gouging and scams” but any other violations should be registered with police.

“For other violations of the Governor’s executive orders, please contact the law enforcement agency where you reside,” the statement read.

“We’re all in this together and we are counting on every resident to do everything they can to stay safe, stay healthy and stay home,” Nessel said.

Meanwhile, calls to 911 in other parts of the country are already on the rise.

WCBS reported:

FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro says calls to 911 have spiked about 50 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic. The excess calls are putting a strain on 911. “Our members are keeping up, but barely,” Nigro said. “I ask for the public’s help to please don’t over use 911. Use it for when you have to.”

Authorities in Louisiana are asking residents to call 911 only in emergency situations. Via WAFB:

Officials with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are asking the public to stop calling 911 for non-emergency situations. Brad Harris, a spokesperson for EMS, says you should only call 911 for life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrest, unconsciousness, stroke, heart attacks, seizures, and other critical conditions.

“If a caller is found to have non-life threatening symptoms potentially related to COVID-19, the medics will assess the patient and contact a healthcare provider for instruction,” Harris told the news station.

Violators of Whitmer’s stay-at-home order could pay a $500 fine or be jailed for 90 days.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.