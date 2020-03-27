Donald Trump Dubs Michigan Governor Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer

President Donald Trump again criticized Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer on Friday for complaining about the federal government’s efforts for her state in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude!”

Whitmer appeared again on CNN on Friday evening as she continues to criticize President Trump.

“This patchwork of laws based on who the governors are really isn’t the best strategy going forward,” she said. “And I think we all need to lock arms and not fight one another but fight Covid-19.”

Witmer also claimed Friday that venders were specifically told by the federal government not to send supplies to Michigan.

“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan,” she said in a radio interview. “It’s really concerning.”

Witmer did not provide any evidence of her claim.

Trump criticized Whitmer and Washington Governor Jay Inslee for repeatedly complaining about the administration’s handling of the fight against the virus.

“I think they should be appreciative, because you know what? When they are not appreciative to me, they are not appreciative to the Army Corps, they are not appreciative to FEMA,” he said during a press conference on Friday. “It’s not right.”

He singled out Whitmer for failing her state.

“All she does is – she has no idea what is going on – and all she does is say it’s the federal government’s fault,” Trump said.

He said that Vice President Mike Pence continued to reach out to Inslee and Whitmer, even though he told him to ignore them.

“No, you know what I say: if they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said. “He’s a different type of person. He will call quietly anyway.”

Trump said that despite his clashes with the two governors, it made “no difference” about what happened in their states.