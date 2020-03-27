President Donald Trump sent a message to kids at home regarding the coronavirus on Friday, during a press conference at the White House.

“I would say that you are a citizen of the greatest country anywhere in the world, and we were attacked,” Trump said.

The president was asked by a reporter for a message to kids who were stuck at home from school.

“I would say that they have a duty to sit back, watch, behave, wash their hands, stay in the apartment with mom and dad … and just learn from it,” Trump said.

Trump admitted that some of the students were probably happy to be at home.

“Some of them are very happy not to go to school,” he said. “Again, they should just sit back and be very proud of our country, because we’re doing it for them.”

Trump said that he was pleased that the young people were not as affected by the coronavirus.

“The young people are really attacked at a much lesser extent,” he said, adding, “The children do very well.”