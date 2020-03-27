President Donald Trump mocked ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl on Friday for pursuing a question on ventilators during the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Karl repeatedly asked Trump to personally guarantee that every American who needed a ventilator would have one.

“Look, don’t be a cutie pie, ok?” Trump replied. “Nobody has ever done what we’ve done … and everything that I took over was a mess, it was a broken country in so many ways.”

Trump noted that the United States had shortages in the stockpile of ventilators as a result of the previous administration.

“I wouldn’t tell me, what you’re telling me, like being a wise guy,” Trump said.