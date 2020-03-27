Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Coronavirus the ‘Luhan Virus’

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden called the coronavirus by the wrong name again during a virtual town hall on Friday.

Biden was criticizing President Trump for what he calls the spreading virus, and claimed the G7 was unable to come up with a unified statement because Trump was insisting on calling it the “Wuhan virus.”

Except, Biden called it the “Luhan virus.”

Watch:

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Joe Biden just referred to it as the "Luhan" virus. He has no clue what we're fighting. This comes after he mixed up the coronavirus with SARS. pic.twitter.com/OkA5WjKnj1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 27, 2020

During another moment at the same event, Biden lost his train of thought and gave up trying to finish it.

“But there’s a lot more. For example, you know, uh, um, I think there’s more we’re going to have to do as we go down the line here,” he said.

“For example, you know, uh, uh, additional checks to families should be, uh, um, um, should, conditions should required, but I think there’s a minimum, anyway, I won’t go into all of that,” he said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter, and like him on Facebook.