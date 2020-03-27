Podcast host Joe Rogan blasted the Democrat Party’s “very old” presumptive nominee, Joe Biden (D), during an episode of his show this week, criticizing his recent interview flubs as “not a normal way to communicate unless he’s high as f*ck,” and predicting that President Trump is “going to eat him alive” in the general election.

“You have to be able to call out shit that’s wrong on your side. And this is one of the problems that the Democratic Party is having right now with this Joe Biden guy,” Rogan said.

“You guys gotta be able to call it out. You can’t let this slide because everybody else sees it, and Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive,” he repeated, adding that Biden “can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking”:

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive. The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking. … His skin is all pulled tight like a lizard.” pic.twitter.com/FybJds8Oz6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2020

Rogan appealed to a couple of Biden’s recent appearances to demonstrate the former vice president’s apparent confusion.

“There’s a few of them. Play any of them. They’re all crazy. Every video of him recently talking, he’s stumbling through shit. He forgets what he’s talking about,” he said.

Rogan featured one clip of Biden’s awkward exchange with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, which began after the presidential hopeful asked, “Why doesn’t he [Trump] just act like a president?”

Wallace, who had begun her next question, said, “Donald Trump was asked on…” Biden apologized again: “Sorry.” Wallace said, “Go ahead.” Biden said, “No. No. Probably best I don’t.” Wallace laughed as she said, “All right.”

“That’s not even the worst example,” Rogan said of the clip, moving on to Biden’s Tuesday appearance on ABC’s The View.

“We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse, no matter what. No matter what,” Biden said in the clip.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about when he’s talking,” Rogan exclaimed. “I’m looking at this like a medical condition.”

“That’s not a normal way to communicate unless he’s high as fuck. … I don’t think that’s what it is,” he continued. “He’s very old. He doesn’t look good, either, and they got makeup on him. His skin is all pulled tight like a lizard.”

Rogan made waves in January after seemingly endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), telling listeners, “I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie. … He’s been insanely consistent his entire life.”

Sanders tweeted Rogan’s endorsement, but his campaign faced backlash over what they said were “racist” and “transphobic” remarks made by the podcast host over the years:

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Let's be clear : By promoting Joe Rogan Sanders is dog whistling that his campaign is a safe space for aggrieved white bigots because he'll keep those radical blacks and their 'identity politics' in check. He's been dancing around the message for years. — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 24, 2020

Dear @BernieSanders Please reject the endorsement of this man. It is beneath all of us. It is not okay to be celebrating an endorsement from him. pic.twitter.com/dciB61Oz4U — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) January 24, 2020

I really hope (white) women learned the lesson in 2016 that misogyny embedded in campaigns and among candidates’ supporters won’t stop when they win. It only gets worse. pic.twitter.com/KfyJSQiLUa — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 25, 2020

The Sanders campaign, however, did not back down to critics.

Sanders national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said in a statement:

The goal of our campaign is to build a multi-racial, multi-generational movement that is large enough to defeat Donald Trump and the powerful special interests whose greed and corruption is the root cause of the outrageous inequality in America. Sharing a big tent requires including those who do not share every one of our beliefs, while always making clear that we will never compromise our values.

“The truth is that standing together in solidarity, we share the values of love and respect that will move us in the direction of a more humane, more equal world,” she added.