The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — also known as Prince Harry and his Hollywood wife Meghan – have left Canada behind and moved permanently to California, UK media reports said Friday.

The Royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak, the Sun newspaper reported from London.

The transfer is part of the “transitioning” process from all Royal duties to a “progressive new role” in 2020 the two outlined in January.

Living in Los Angeles also moves them closer to living a “modest life of seclusion and privacy away from the media spotlight” they have previously announced was vital to their future.

It is thought Prince Harry is now keen to pursue his environmental mentor role while wife Meghan has never concealed her desire to restart her acting career.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Flying (Again) to Africa with Climate Message https://t.co/prMEmC9xdH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 22, 2019

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good,” a “Royal insider” told the tabloid. “The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.”

The border between the U.S. and Canada — the longest in the world — closed last week in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as both countries see the numbers of those infected rise.

Harry and Meghan rocked the Royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they pursue a new, financially independent life.

Royal Family ‘Deeply Disappointed’ and ‘Hurt’ by Harry and Meghan’s Announcement: Report https://t.co/MybCZqIWvE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2020

The Sun said the move to California “had been planned for some time” and that the couple had “realised Canada would not work out for various reasons”.

“They want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” the source told the tabloid. “But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

“They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.”

Meghan grew up in the Californian city and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

The one-time actress also has a network of friends and work contacts in Los Angeles, where she could now restart her career.

Disney announced on Thursday she will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release next Friday.

Kensington Palace, the couple’s official residence, did not respond to a request for comment about the reported U.S. move.

AFP contributed to this story