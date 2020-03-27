Watch: Democrat Goes Crazy on House Floor Wearing Pink Latex Gloves

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), adorned with pink latex gloves, exploded on the House floor on Friday after running out the clock during her speech, causing chaos in the chamber as she proceeded in delivering her remarks, shouting, “I rise before you adorned in these latex gloves, not for personal attention. I rise for every American who is scared right now!”

A panicked Stevens made waves on the House floor after refusing to halt her speech after running out the clock, causing a bout of chaos.

“I rise before you today in this chamber during this critical time in the United States of America where our country faces a battle with a pandemic — the biggest battle we have faced as a nation together in generations,” she began calmly, wearing her pink latex gloves.

“In these times, heroes will be made and not selected. We are in a global pandemic. Many Americans may perish unexpectedly and suddenly in unfair circumstances. These are not pleasant words to hear,” she continued, explaining that fear of the outbreak has “spread throughout our land.”

“Listen to the scientists and doctors who have spent a lifetime in this space. Listen to Dr. Fauci, this is not a moment to provide the false comforts of times past,” she continued as her minute disappeared. Nevertheless, she persisted.

“I rise before you adorned in these latex gloves, not for personal attention. I rise for every American who is scared right now,” she yelled, spurring a tense back and forth. She ultimately received 30 additional seconds to deliver her remarks, and she continued in doing so with a raised, anxious voice.

“Sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you. Similar times of trying medical needs, wars and flus past. You will see darkness. You will be pushed — and our society needs you to stand together at this time,” she continued.

“Our country loves you. To our doctors and our nurses, I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid,” she yelled, running out her time. Nevertheless, she continued to yell and, again, found herself “out of order.”