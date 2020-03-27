Watch Live: House Debates $2 Trillion Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill

The House will consider the Senate-passed coronavirus economic aid package on Friday that would provide immediate relief for Americans suffering from the impact of the coronavirus impact.

The Senate passed a substantial emergency relief bill, H.R. 748, the CARES Act, unanimously on Friday in a historic showing of bipartisan agreement.

The Cares Act would provide most Americans $1,200 per individual, $500 for most children, and establish a several hundred billion dollar lending aid program for businesses, cities, and states, as well as aid for small businesses.

The bill also omits many Democrat requests such as mandatory early voting, ballot harvesting, requirements that federal agencies analyze their use of “minority banks,” and provisions to curb airline emissions.

