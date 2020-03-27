Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Friday, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

The House and Senate finally passed a bipartisan $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package on Friday afternoon.

The president was scheduled to sign the bill earlier in the afternoon.

President Trump has hosted daily press conferences to answer questions from reporters, citing the importance of transparency to the American people.

“We take a lot of questions from you,” Trump said to reporters on Monday. “Unfortunately, some of them are repetitive and some of them are fantastic questions.”