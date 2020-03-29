Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her accusations that President Donald Trump did not move fast enough to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nancy Pelosi is accusing Trump of not responding fast enough to the Chinese coronavirus. This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment* that wasted valuable time…” she tweeted.

“You’re not fooling anyone, Nancy,” she added.

Nancy Pelosi is accusing Trump of not responding fast enough to the Chinese coronavirus. This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment* that wasted valuable time… You’re not fooling anyone, Nancy. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 29, 2020

Pelosi said Sunday on CNN about Trump: “His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment … to where it is needed is deadly,” Pelosi said, stressing that social distancing requirements should remain intact as states attempt to slow the rapid spread of the disease.”

As first reported by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak, Pelosi’s move forward to impeach Trump came at the same time coronavirus first popped up in Wuhan, China, and began spreading around the world.

As Pollak reported, Chinese state media reported the first known death from an illness originating from a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Four days later, Pelosi held a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, famously handing out commemorative pens to celebrate.

On January 21, the first person with coronavirus arrived in the United States from China. Two days later, House impeachment managers made their opening arguments for removing the president.

Her attack comes as poll numbers show that the percentage of Americans who approve of Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic is rising and after she and House Democrats faced harsh criticism for proposing a coronavirus-response rescue package filled with pork for progressive Democrat priorities unrelated to coronavirus.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.