A New Mexico High School wrestler ran toward a commotion at a convenience store Wednesday and ending up taking down a kidnapping suspect, pinning him to the ground until police arrived.

The Pueblo Chieftan reported that the incident occurred in Las Cruses, New Mexico, where witnesses say the suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Arroyo Beltran, “tried to kidnap three children at Chucky’s Gas Station.”

Sixteen-year-old Canaan Bower, a high school wrestler, was across the street but quickly came to the scene after he heard screaming and saw people scurrying about.

Bower’s dad said his son saw that “punches were being thrown and (he could hear) screams of terror, so he jumped in his truck and went across the street. By the time he got there, they had gone inside and so he got out of his truck and went inside — and there was a whole bunch of blood all over the floor.”

A man in New Mexico tried to kidnap 3 kids. A 16 year old named Canaan Bower jumped into action from across the street when he saw what was happening and took the man down until police arrived. This is what men are supposed to do. The courage he has at 16 gives me hope. pic.twitter.com/2UlOHBwkkx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 29, 2020

USA Today reports that police arrived on scene and arrested Beltan, charging him with “four counts of battery, two counts of assault, two counts of child abuse and one count of kidnapping.”

