Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Sunday, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.
The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.
Trump’s press briefings about the virus have gotten record ratings, despite establishment media criticism.
Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!
“We take a lot of questions from you,” Trump said to reporters last week. “Unfortunately, some of them are repetitive and some of them are fantastic questions.”
The president also expressed his frustration with the establishment media on Sunday.
“The Lamestream Media wants us to fail. That will NEVER happen!” he wrote.
