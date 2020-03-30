Grandpa Joe Biden ignored numerous media reports of hospital mask theft to accuse President Trump of “conspiracy mongering” about mask theft.

During his Sunday night briefing, Trump remarked about the jaw-dropping news that at some hospitals, orders for masks have jumped from 10,000 and 20,000 to 300,000.

“How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000? 10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000 — even though this is different. Something’s going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?” he wondered. “So somebody should probably look into that.”

“I think people should check that because there’s something going on. I don’t think it’s hoarding. I think it’s maybe worse than hoarding,” he said. “Check it out. I don’t know. I think that’s for other people to figure out.”

“Are they going out the back door?” he added.

A mask manufacturer present at the briefing backed up those numbers.

The fact that crucial media supplies are being stolen from hospitals, the fact there is a black market for this stuff, is not news.

No less than Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke of it about three weeks ago, and there have been all kinds of reports about this problem, and not just here in America, but elsewhere in the world.

There is nothing controversial about what Trump said, especially in light of the news that doctors themselves are reportedly “hoarding” the anti-malaria drug that looks promising in treating the coronavirus.

By any sane measure, the president is absolutely correct to call attention to this problem, but China Joe Biden doesn’t think it’s a problem, so he’s screaming about it being a conspiracy theory.

In a statement released Sunday, the same guy who declared Trump’s prescient travel bans racist, said Trump’s concerns about mask stealing are “ridiculous and completely false.”

“Today’s conspiracy mongering by our President is among the most reckless and ignorant moves he has made during this crisis, and there have been many,” the statement read in part.

This is utterly bizarre.

The Democrat governor of New York has been concerned about this for weeks…

There are news reports from all around the country about this theft…

A hospital that can only hold so many patients increases its order times ten…

But Biden’s still popping off about “conspiracy mongering” in the face of all this evidence, which is not only brazenly political, but dangerous.

It only makes sense, given human nature and our current predicament (not to mention media reports), that there’s a black market for this stuff at worst and that people are hoarding this stuff for themselves and their families as best, but Slow Joe doesn’t want anything done about it, even though it may cost people their lives.

What’s more, if you click on those links, in some cases, you have healthcare professionals themselves worrying about this theft, and for good reason: they don’t want to get sick, and when more of them get sick, fewer sick people can be treated.

Should we not be listening to the people on the front lines, Joe?

But no one in the media will ask him this, just like no one in the media will ask him about his deadly opposition to Trump’s vital travel bans.

And, of course, the fake news media are also attacking Trump for expressing concern over something they themselves have reported on.

Democrats sure got it good.

