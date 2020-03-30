A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged attacker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, thwarting a mass shooting in the process.

Tulsa World reports a woman allegedly opened fire on customers, “outside a North Tulsa shopping center” about 6:30 p.m., only to be shot dead by an armed citizen.

Surveillance video appears to show the woman getting into an altercation in the shopping center parking lot, only to leave and allegedly return “about three minutes later.” Upon returning she allegedly, “pulled a gun and opened fire.”

The concealed carry permit holder returned fire, killing the woman.

Fox 23 reports Tulsa Police indicating the concealed permit holder, “shot and killed the woman in response to seeing her shooting at people.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.