Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) will donate the next two months of his federal salary to five Ohio non-profit organizations as the number of Chinese coronavirus cases continues to soar across the United States.

Portman will split his paychecks through May between the United Way of Greater Cincinnati Foundation, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the Cleveland Foundation Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund, and the Southeast Ohio Food Bank.

“Many Ohioans are hurting right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to pay their bills and make ends meet. Many individuals are seeing their paychecks disappear and small business owners throughout the state are making sacrifices as they struggle to keep their doors open,” the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday.

“These organizations are representative of so many great nonprofits and volunteers that are responding to the urgent needs of individuals, families, and small businesses across Ohio during this coronavirus crisis,” he added.

Members of the Senate receive a $174,000 salary per year; thus, Portman will donate roughly $29,000.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (D) said Sunday that there are 1,653 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 29 deaths.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to fight the virus.